xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore Police: 35-year-old woman dies after being shot in parked vehicle in Parkside on Thursday night

Baltimore Sun
Oct 08, 2020 10:57 PM

A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being shot Thursday night in the Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.

Police were dispatched at approximately 7:15 p.m. to an area hospital to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off in need of emergency medical intervention, the department wrote in a news release.

Advertisement
Baltimore homicides interactive map »

Officers arrived at the hospital and observed a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.  Investigators received information that the incident occurred in the 4300 block of Brehms Lane after gunmen shot the victim while she sat inside of a parked vehicle.
Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement