Police also said they are also investigating two separate fatal shootings from Thursday night, bringing the 2019 homicide count to 342, tying the deadliest year on record since 2015. In a city that averages almost a killing a day, paired with its rapid population decline, Baltimore has set a record for killings per capita this year. The city saw its highest number of homicides was 1993, when 353 people were killed and the city had more than 100,000 more residents.