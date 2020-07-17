Five men shot in three separate shootings across Baltimore within one hour Thursday night, police say

Five men were shot across Baltimore in the span of an hour Thursday night, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to West Baltimore for a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Laurens St.
When officers arrived in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, police said, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to the hospital, police said, where his condition is unknown.
A few minutes later, Southwest District officers were called to an area hospital for walk-in shooting victims.
Police said they found three adult men with gunshot wounds to the body and said they were “very uncooperative with investigators and refused to give detectives any suspect information.”
Detectives believe the incident occurred in the 900 block of Walnut St. in the Rognel Heights neighborhood.
A short while later in East Baltimore, police were called to the 1200 block of N. Potomac St. for a shooting.
Latest Crime
When officers arrived in the Berea neighborhood, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital.