35-year-old man fatally shot in East Baltimore on Sunday night

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 28, 2020 10:18 PM

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in East Baltimore’s CARE neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2200 block of McElderry Street for a shooting just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old man who had been shot and transported him to nearby Johns Hopkins Hospital. He later died, police said.

Detectives said they learned the victim was outside when a car drove up. A man wearing a gray T-shirt and shorts and black and gray sneakers got out the car and shot the victim with an assault-style rifle, police said. The suspect then climbed back into the passenger side, police said, and fled southbound on Patterson Park Avenue.

