Two men injured, one fatally, in separate shootings across Baltimore Thursday

Two men were injured, one fatally, in separate shootings across Baltimore Thursday, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 1700 block of Darley Ave. around 8 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived in East Baltimore’s Darley Park neighborhood, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the man died at the scene.
About three hours earlier, police said they were called to South Baltimore for a shooting.
Police said they when they responded to the Westport neighborhood in the 2700 block of Maisel St. they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.
The man was transported to a hospital where police said his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information about the shootings are urged to contact police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.