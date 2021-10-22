Dirt bike rider dies after being struck by fire engine in Carrollton Ridge in Southwest Baltimore, officials say

A dirtbike rider was killed Thursday evening in Carrollton Ridge in Southwest Baltimore after being struck by a fire engine, police and fire officials said.
The dirt bike rider was traveling eastbound on West Pratt Street when he collided with a fire engine traveling southbound on South Payson Street that was responding to a call, said Donny Moses, a police spokesman.
The unidentified rider was trapped under the fire engine, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police, corroborated by onlookers, said that “community members” picked up the dirt bike and took it from the scene.
The man’s body remained on the street under a white sheet, about 50 feet from where the collision occurred. One of his shoes was in the intersection marking the spot of impact.
Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said she didn’t know what call the fire engine was responding to, but the Baltimore Firefighters union said the truck was heading to a reported building fire in the 3600 block of Hineline Road that turned out to be a pot of food left burning on the stove.
“Our members have been taken to the hospital for medical evaluations. Our critical stress incident team has been activated to assist them and help with their mental health after this tragic incident,” the union said.