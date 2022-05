A 30-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Baltimore Police said that around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Eaton Street for someone who was not breathing.

When officers arrived, police said that they found a 30-year-old man who was unresponsive. He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and died at the scene.