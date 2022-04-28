Baltimore Police find woman fatally shot in car in North Baltimore; detectives believe she’s been dead ‘for a while’

A woman was fatally shot inside a car parked in the Pen Lucy neighborhood of North Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Thursday night.

Officers located the body of a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound around 5:20 p.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue. Emergency medical services pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and medics and officers said the woman’s condition suggests she’s been dead “for a while,” police said.

Police did not specify how many hours or days prior the woman may have died. They did not immediately identify her.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.