49-year-old woman shot to death in West Baltimore, police say

A 49-year-old woman was shot to death in West Baltimore on Thursday night, police said.

Baltimore Police said that officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Mount Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, they found a 49-year-old woman shot in the chest. She was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

Earlier Thursday, a 70-year-old woman died after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore.