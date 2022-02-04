xml:space="preserve">
44-year-old man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore on Thursday

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2022 9:00 PM

A 44-year-old man died after he was shot in the head inside a car in East Baltimore Thursday, police said.

Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 500 block of N. Bradford Ave. around 11:20 a.m. for a shooting.

Advertisement

When officers arrived in the McElderry Park neighborhood, they found a 44-year-old man shot in the head. Police said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

