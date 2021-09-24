Baltimore Police: 29-year-old man fatally stabbed, man injured in shooting in separate incidents Thursday

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed and another man was injured in a shooting on Thursday, and police identified several recent homicide victims.
Baltimore Police said officers were called around 5:40 p.m. to Sinai Hospital, where a man who had been stabbed was dropped off. The man died at the hospital, police said.
Detectives are working to figure out where the man was stabbed, police said.
Later, around 7:30 p.m., Central District officers were in the area of Division and Laurens streets when they heard gunfire.
Officers canvassed the Upton neighborhood and found shell casings in the 600 block of Laurens St. and found a man down the block in the 1800 block of Division St. who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Also Thursday, police identified four recent homicide victims:
- Latonya Wright, 36, of the 2100 block of Walbrook Ave., was killed Monday in the 4500 block of Clifton Ave.
- Kevin Kelly, 30, of the 2100 block of Harmon Ave., was killed Tuesday in the 2500 block of Washington Blvd.
- Tyquan Watson, 27, of the 3100 block of Windsor Ave., was killed Tuesday in the 5100 block of Wabash Ave.
- Millissa Rogalski, 37, was killed Wednesday in the 3900 block of Belle Ave.