17-year-old shot in Baltimore on Thursday, marking fourth shooting of a child within the past week

A 17-year-old boy was shot in South Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, marking the fourth shooting of a child since Saturday.
Baltimore Police said they responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt St. for a ShotSpotter alert around 3:15 p.m.
Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, police said. Detectives said the boy had just left a food market in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood when two unknown suspects approached the victim on foot and without warning, police said, they fired and fled.
The boy was transported to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery. Police said his condition is unknown.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating the incident.
The shooting follows an incident Tuesday in which gunmen jumped out of a car on an Interstate 83 exit ramp and opened fire on a 17-year-old boy who was washing windows in the intersection, shooting him multiple times before speeding off.
On Monday, a 12-year-old boy was shot in his arm in the Four by Four neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.
On Saturday, 10-year-old Kaelin Washington was shot in the chest by a bullet fired blocks away during a street gunfight between two groups, police said. She remains hospitalized, and doctors expect her to make a full recovery.