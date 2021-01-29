xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
One man killed, another injured in Thursday shootings, police say

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 28, 2021 10:55 PM

One man was killed and another was shot in separate shootings Thursday, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Sidney Ave. for a shooting just before 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived in the Westport neighborhood, they found a man suffering from an “apparent” gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Hours later, police were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the body. The man is expected to survive, officers said.

Detectives determined the man was shot in the 3700 block of Woodhaven Ave. in the Forest Park neighborhood.

