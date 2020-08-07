Two men killed Thursday night in separate West Baltimore shootings; pedestrian fatally struck by car

Baltimore Police said two men were killed in separate West Baltimore shootings Thursday night. The department also said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in North Baltimore.
Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Ruskin Ave. for a shooting around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived in the Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to Shock Trauma, police said, where he later died.
About two hours later, police said, they were called to the Penn North neighborhood for a shooting.
When officers arrived in the 2400 block of Etting St. they found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he died at the scene.
Northern District officers were called to the 6200 block of York Road for a report of an injured person around 10 p.m.
When officers arrived in the Lake Walker neighborhood, they found an unconscious, injured pedestrian lying in the roadway. Police said medics pronounced the person dead on the scene.
Police said they believe the person was hit by a car and are investigating the incident.