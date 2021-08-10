Three injured in early morning shootings in South Baltimore, police say

Three separate shootings occurred early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, leaving two people injured and one in critical condition, according to Baltimore City Police.
One woman was shot in the head in the 3700 block of Gelston Drive around 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Southwest District officers were patrolling the area at the time when they heard gunshots.
The woman remains in critical condition and homicide detectives are investigating, according to police.
Detectives on the case are looking to identify the victim and said there were at least 15 people on the scene when the shooting occurred.
Two other shootings occurred Tuesday morning when two victims who had been shot at separate locations arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds , according to police.
Police said Southeast District officers arrived at a local hospital around 12:28 a.m. after a 35-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The injury was not life-threatening, according to police.
According to police, the victim was shot in the 500 block of South Broadway St. The Southeast District is investigating the shooting.
Officers with the Southern District were called to an area hospital around 1:49 a.m. after a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttock arrived at the hospital. Police said the injury was not life-threatening,
Police said the victim was shot in the 900 block of Cherry Hill Road. Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting.