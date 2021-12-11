Police: Suspect killed female in Baltimore before committing murder-suicide in Howard County

A suspect forced their way into a home in Federal Hill and shot a woman dead before departing to Howard County, where the person is suspected to have committed another homicide before taking their own life, Baltimore police officials said Saturday.
The killings in Baltimore and Howard County were believed to be “domestic related,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters near the city crime scene in the 1500 block of Marshall St.
“We have been in constant contact with officials in Howard County and we are both working both scenes, both cases,” Harrison said. “This is a terrible, terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of these victims.”
The commissioner said police would not release the identities of those killed, as officers were in the process of notifying the victims’ next of kin.
Officers assigned to the department’s Southern District Station got a call around 1:30 p.m. about a residential alarm in the 1500 block of Marshall St., Harrison said. When they arrived, officers discovered the back door to a home had been kicked in.
Inside the residence, Harrison said, they found a dead female who had been shot. The officers alerted homicide detectives.
A neighbor, who declined to be identified, said her Ring security camera picked up the sound of six gunshots.
“While officers and detectives were on the scene, information became available that the suspect in this case was headed to another jurisdiction, Howard County, to commit another homicide and an eventual suicide,” Harrison said.
Eager to find out what happened, several residents crowded around Harrison and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott as the officials addressed the media.
Some people stood outside Muir’s Tavern and heckled Scott, yelling that he should “do something” about crime.
Howard County police said in a news release Saturday afternoon that the department was investigating an apparent “domestic murder suicide,” which occurred in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia.
Officers in Howard County received a call around 2 p.m. of gunshots in the area, according to the release. On location, they found two adults dead from gunshot wounds.
This article will be updated.