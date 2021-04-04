Four injured during separate Easter weekend shootings in Baltimore, police say

After a man was killed in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon, four more men were injured in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore, city police said.
Police said the four shootings happened between 10:15 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 a.m. Sunday, with all of the men ending up at hospitals for gunshot wounds.
At least three of the victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while the condition of a fourth was not immediately clear Sunday, police said.
The outbursts of gunfire piled onto an already violent Easter weekend in Baltimore, where a shooting Saturday afternoon left a 31-year-old man dead. There was also a deadly carjacking and nonfatal shooting on Friday.
Police officers in the Northeast District responded around 10:19 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Belair Road to investigate a shooting, the department said in a statement.
There, the officers found a man who had been shot once in his right thigh, police said. H was taken to a hospital, and district shooting detectives opened an investigation.
About 30 minutes later, police officers in the Northwest District were sent to the 3200 block of Tioga Parkway to look into a shooting.
A 41-year-old man had been shot multiple times and emergency medical services personnel took him to the hospital, police said. Shooting detectives from the Northwest District assumed the investigation.
Then there was an approximately four-hour pause in the shootings, according to police.
At about 3:14 a.m. Sunday, the department said it sent police officers to investigate separate shootings. One was in the Central District, while the other was in the Eastern District.
In the former, a 30-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot in the abdomen. Police said the man told officers he was attending a large house party in West Baltimore when a fight erupted and gunshots rang out.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating.
Around the same time, police said, officers in the Eastern District rushed to the 700 block of North Milton Ave. in response to a shooting.
In that block, family members of a 27-year-old man who had been shot flagged down an ambulance to help him, police said. Officers arrived shortly thereafter, and the ambulance took the man to the hospital.
Police said the man had been shot in the shoulder but was too intoxicated to tell police where he was when he’d been struck.
The police department encourages anyone with information about the shootings to contact investigators in the police districts where the shootings occurred. People can leave anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.