Advertisement

Three shot in Baltimore overnight, including two women wounded by reported drive-by, police say

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 26, 2019 | 9:55 AM

Three people were shot overnight in Baltimore in two separate incidents, the police department said Monday.

Eastern district officers were called to an area hospital at 12:01 a.m. for two walk-in shooting victims.

Advertisement

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh and a 19-year-old woman with a graze wound to her left calf.

[Baltimore Homicides Map] »

Detectives learned the two women were standing on the corner of Rutland Avenue and East Lafayette Street when a silver sedan drove past and began shooting. After shooting at the women, the car sped away, police said.

Twelve minutes later, Northeastern district officers heard gunfire in the area of Belair Road and Chesterfield Avenue.

When officers were canvassing the area, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his groin. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2444 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Latest Crime

Police also identified three recent homicide victims:

Eastern District Shooting Investigation On August 26, 2019 at approximately 12:01 A.M., Eastern District officers...

Posted by Baltimore Police Department on Monday, August 26, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement