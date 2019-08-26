Three shot in Baltimore overnight, including two women wounded by reported drive-by, police say

Three people were shot overnight in Baltimore in two separate incidents, the police department said Monday.
Eastern district officers were called to an area hospital at 12:01 a.m. for two walk-in shooting victims.
When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh and a 19-year-old woman with a graze wound to her left calf.
Detectives learned the two women were standing on the corner of Rutland Avenue and East Lafayette Street when a silver sedan drove past and began shooting. After shooting at the women, the car sped away, police said.
Twelve minutes later, Northeastern district officers heard gunfire in the area of Belair Road and Chesterfield Avenue.
When officers were canvassing the area, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his groin. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2444 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police also identified three recent homicide victims:
- Kenneth Shellington, 24, from the 600 block of Eurith Ave. was killed Aug. 20 in the 1800 block of Rayner Ave.
- Shawnice Singletary, 43, of Woodlawn, died Aug. 21 from a shooting on May 12, 2012 in the 3200 block of East Northern Parkway.
- Antonio Skipwith, 17, of Dundalk, was killed Aug. 21 in the 2800 block of Mayfield Ave.