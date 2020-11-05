Three men injured in separate shootings Thursday, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police are investigating three separate shootings over a 15-hour period Thursday that left three men injured.
In the first incident, Southern District officers were notified around 2:55 a.m. by Baltimore County police , who told them that they had been contacted by a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his right arm and his face, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was shot while in the 300 block of Bruce Street, near the Franklin Square area in West Baltimore, around midnight and took himself to Baltimore County. After reaching out to police there he was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.
On Thursday, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of E. 31st Street after reports of a shooting near the Coldstream-Homestead Montebello neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.
He told detectives that he was in the block when an unknown male approached him in a gold sedan and shot him from inside the vehicle, police said.
Less than an hour later, around 2:26 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital after a shooting victim arrived looking for treatment. The 34-year-old man told detectives that he was shot on Greenmount Ave. on 33rd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.