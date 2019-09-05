Advertisement

Three men killed overnight in Baltimore; recent homicide victims’ names released by police

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 05, 2019 | 10:29 AM

Three men were killed overnight in Baltimore in separate shooting incidents, police said Thursday morning.

The overnight shootings bring the city’s homicide count for the year to about 237 victims — 38 more than this time last year.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday police were called to the Douglas Homes neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore for a shooting.

When officers arrived in the 200 block of Douglas Ct. police said they found a 24-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his body. The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where police said he died.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of Arsan Ave. in South Baltimore for a shooting.

Police said they were directed into a bedroom inside the Brooklyn neighborhood home and found Terrance Featherstone unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his body. The 23-year-old man was taken to Shock Trauma where he died, police said.

Detectives later learned that Featherstone was outside of his home when a gunman approached and started firing at him. Featherstone then went inside his house to try and escape, police said. Police have not named any suspects.

Less than an hour later, Northeastern district officers were called to the 1300 block of Glenwood Ave. for a shooting.

When police arrived they found a man laying on the curb with a gunshot wound to his left side. The man, who police have not identified, died at the scene.

Police also released the names of several homicide victims from earlier this week.

