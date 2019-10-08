Baltimore Police are investigating a potential murder-suicide that left a woman and man dead in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called to the 1600 block of E. 30th St. in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood for a shooting about 8:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Police said they also found a 54-year-old man inside a home with a gunshot wound to the head. Both died at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting as a possible murder-suicide but police did not give more details.
An East Baltimore shooting from Monday morning also left a 31-year-old dead, police said.
Officers were called to the 600 block of North Robinson St. for a shooting. When police arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back.
During their investigation police said the man was actually shot in the 3100 block of East Monument St. before he ran over a mile and collapsed where officers found him.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
And early Tuesday morning Northern district officers were called to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Police said they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his bicep.
Officers said the man was shot in Northeast Baltimore in the 2500 block of Cecil Ave.