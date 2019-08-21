Inmate indicted on murder charge in death of cellmate in Washington County prison

An inmate at a Washington County prison has been indicted on second-degree murder and assault charges as authorities say his cellmate died after he assaulted him in May.
Thomas Cole, 39, faces the murder charge in relation to the death of Ronnie Harris, 56, who Maryland State Police say was found unresponsive May 29 while he was being held at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown.
Police wrote in a news release Tuesday night that Harris was found unresponsive on a housing tier at the prison and was taken to the hospital, where he died a day later.
The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Harris’ death a homicide resulting from blunt-force trauma, police wrote.
State police did not give any details as to the nature of the assault nor whether Cole was armed.
Cole has yet to retain an attorney in the case, according to court records.