A 23-year-old man shot on Thanksgiving Day near Patterson Park died Friday, police said

A 23-year-old man shot early on Thanksgiving Day was pronounced dead on Friday, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Police said Henri Jones was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, a block north of Patterson Park. Officers arrived at about 3 a.m. on Thursday and found Jones suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. Neighbors reported seeing an unknown type of vehicle fleeing from the area, police said.

Advertisement

Medics took him to a hospital where he was in grave condition before he was pronounced dead Friday, police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Advertisement

In a GoFundMe organized by Shayan Farasat, Jones was described as a loving son, brother, boyfriend and godfather who brought love and positivity to his relationships.

“He is remembered by his friends and family who all describe him as the life of the party,” Farasat wrote in a description on the fundraising page. “He was so proud of his recent achievements, including buying a house with his sister Monique and graduating from electrician school.”