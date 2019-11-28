Police found a young woman dead, with injuries to her head, in West Baltimore early Thursday.
Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. for the woman found unconscious in the 500 block of North Fulton Ave. near Harlem Park. The 20-year-old had “signs of trauma to the head,” police say.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman declined to provide more information about her condition or injuries, citing the ongoing case. Police have not released her name.
Later Thursday morning, a 42-year-old man was shot in both legs in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street in South Baltimore, police say. The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100; or the Southern District shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.