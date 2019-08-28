Baltimore gang member to be sentenced for fatally shooting 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott

A Waverly gang member is to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court for opening fire on a carload of rivals and mistakenly hitting 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott.
The little girl was shot in her head and killed while playing on her porch five years ago. Her death shook Baltimore, drawing crowds to memorial services and prompting city leaders to designate “McKenzie Elliott Way.”
The child’s killing took years to solve. Federal prosecutors have said the gang responsible terrorized the Waverly neighborhood and frightened witnesses from coming forward. In April 2017, a federal grand jury indicted seven men in the Old York Money Gang, including the killer.
Terrell “Rell” Plummer pleaded guilty in November to one count of racketeering conspiracy. In exchange, federal prosecutors are recommending he serve 25 years in prison. A federal judge is to sentence Plummer, 30, Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
As part of his plea deal, Plummer admitted to firing the errant shot that killed McKenzie. He also admitted dealing heroin, cocaine and marijuana for the Old York Money Gang between 2013 and 2017. In July 2014, the gang went to war with a crew of men from another neighborhood. One person was stabbed during a fight on July 30, 2014.
Two days later, the rival crew returned to Waverly and drove through the neighborhood in a white 1999 Mercedes SUV. Plummer opened fire on their car.
“The defendant did so in relation to protecting and defending the OYMG neighborhood from the adversaries’ incursion,” federal prosecutors wrote in the plea agreement.
One errant bullet grazed the chin and wrist of a bystander. Another fatally struck McKenzie on her porch in the 3600 block of Old York Rd.
“The Defendant did not mean to kill McKenzie Elliott,” prosecutors wrote. “However, the Defendant was responsible for her death insofar as he was trying to shoot the individuals in the white SUV.”
The gang leader, Trevon Beasley, was sentenced to life in prison on federal racketeering charges in March. Plummer is the final gang member to be sentenced.
His sentencing comes two weeks after Keon Gray, 30, was convicted of second-degree murder for firing the errant shot that killed 7-year-old Taylor Hayes last summer. A jury found Gray guilty of mistakenly hitting Taylor during a shootout in the streets of West Baltimore.