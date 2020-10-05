Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, charged with first degree murder, Baltimore police say

Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, have been charged with first degree murder stemming from a July shooting of a man in Southwest Baltimore, Baltimore police announced Monday.
Baltimore police arrested Ky’Sean Hammond, 14, and Tyron Taylor, 18, both of Baltimore, on charges they shot and killed Joseph Betts on July 17 in the 800 block of Low Street in the Jonestown neighborhood. Both men have been charged as adults.
Maryland online court records indicate that an arrest warrant was issued for Taylor in August, and he was apprehended around Sept. 19. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20, the records show.
A warrant was issued for Hammond’s arrest last week, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 15, court records show. There is no attorney listed in court records.
The charges stemmed from the July shooting, when officers were called to the block at 7:48 a.m and found Betts, 28, with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
