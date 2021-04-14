Two more teens, including a 13-year-old girl, charged in fatal carjacking of 41-year-old man

Baltimore Police say two more teenagers have been charged with murder in the fatal carjacking of a 41-year-old man earlier this month in the Highlandtown area.
One of the charged suspects is just 13.
Police say Fabian Mendez was carjacked while going to work on April 2, in the 100 block of N. Conkling St. A police officer who was in the area saw the victim being assaulted, and three suspects jumped into the car and attempted to flee. The driver struck and dragged Mendez several blocks, police said.
The patrol officer was able to catch one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy who has been charged as an adult. Under a new law passed by the General Assembly last year, the suspect’s identity and related records are secret until a hearing is conducted to determine whether the case should remain in adult court or be waived to juvenile court, where records are secret.
Police announced Wednesday that a second 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder as an adult related to the carjacking, and a 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged in juvenile court. Both were ordered detained, police said.
Last month, in Washington D.C., two girls, ages 15 and 13, were charged in the death of a 64-year-old Uber Eats driver. Police said the teens attacked the driver, who crashed and was killed when his vehicle flipped, throwing him to the ground.
They were charged with felony murder, The Washington Post reported.
There have been several youth charged with murder in recent months.
-A 17-year-old boy was charged with fatally shooting a 26-year-old from Greenbelt in November
-A 13-year-old boy was charged with fatally shooting a 40-year-old Pennsylvania man and injuring a second man in Southwest Baltimore in December
-In March, a 14-year-old boy was charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy.
A number of other children have been victims of gun violence as well, such as a 10-year-girl struck by an errant bullet while going to the store in March.