Two teenagers and a man are charged with attempted murder as police say a pizza delivery man was shot during an attempted armed robbery in West Baltimore in early February.
Police have charged Baltimore residents Rashard Dixon, 15, Jarell Speaks, 17, and Carl Spencer, 19,
with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges. Police wrote in charging documents officers saw a gun from the suspects’ car firing at a pizza delivery driver who was trying to escape an armed robbery.
Charging documents state the victim told investigators he was making a delivery to the 4000 block of West Coldsping Lane when two men carrying guns approached his vehicle as a Toyota Prius boxed in his car from behind.
The victim said he tried to escape by driving on the sidewalk, but the alleged gunmen gave chase and eventually shot him in the shoulder, according to police.
Officers who were patrolling the area saw someone inside the Prius firing their weapon at the driver’s SUV in the area of West Coldspring Lane and Ayrdale Avenue at little before 10 p.m. on Feb. 8. The Prius was stolen about five days before the shooting, charging documents state.
The officers chased the suspects to the 4000 block of Oakford Ave. where three suspects bailed out and tried to flee, authorities said.
Officers eventually arrested the three in the 4000 block of West Coldspring Lane, charging documents state.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence they were seen running to and found two handguns, clothing matching the suspects’ descriptions and several cell phones, charging documents state.
No attorneys were listed as representing the three defendants in the case.
A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately answer questions as to whether Dixon and Speaks will be remanded to juvenile court.
While all three are charged with attempted murder, a felony charge that carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Spencer faces several charges the others don’t, including discharging a firearm. Charging documents don’t state who police believe fired the shot that struck the delivery driver.
The incident was the second shooting of a pizza delivery driver during a two-day stretch in the city.
The day before on Feb. 7, Khaled Heeba, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee, was shot and killed in Harlem Park only five minutes away from the pizza shop where he worked.
Police spokesman Detective James Moses said the department would not comment as to whether the three are being investigated for Heeba’s death.
He added that detectives “are looking at all possibilities as to who the suspect might be, including previous violent offenders who frequent the area and match the description of Khaled Heeba’s killer.”