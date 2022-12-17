17-year-old boy shot Friday night near Edgecombe Park in North Baltimore, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back Friday evening in the Parklane neighborhood and suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Baltimore Police said.

Northern District officers who had been sent to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North around 6:50 p.m. found the victim, who was transported to a hospital, according to police.

Advertisement

Police said the victim was walking nearby in the 4500 block of Finney Avenue, just west of Edgecombe Park, when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.