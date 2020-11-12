Baltimore teenager charged with murder of 26-year-old man, police say

A Baltimore teenager on Thursday was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man last week, according to police.
Devin Shadle, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sharif Stewart, of Greenbelt, according to police.
Around 5:04 a.m. on Nov. 7, an officer heard multiple gunshots while he was in the 2000 block of Grinnalds Ave. The shots were fired in the 2400 block of Carroll St. near the Washington Village neighborhood, authorities said.
The responding officer found Stewart suffering from gunshot wounds while seated in the passenger seat of a car. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died, according to police.
A witness identified at least one suspect, according to a news release. Later that day, Shadle was arrested while in the 2700 block of Washington Blvd., according to police.
Shadle was taken to the department’s homicide division where he was interviewed, and then taken to Central Booking and Intake Center. An attorney with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which according to court records is representing Shadle, was not immediately available for comment.