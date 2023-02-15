Two teenagers injured in East Baltimore shooting Tuesday night, Baltimore Police say

A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were shot Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Aisquith Street in Baltimore’s Oldtown neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert. There, they discovered the 14-year-old with gunshot wounds. A short distance away, police located the 13-year-old with gunshot wounds at East Eager and North Central Avenue.

Emergency medical services took the teenagers to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The double shooting that injured two young people late Tuesday adds to a deadly week in Baltimore, where in two days an 18-year-old and two other men were killed, a woman was critically injured when a shooter opened fire at her house and three people were injured in separate shootings, including another 13-year-old who was shot in Oldtown.