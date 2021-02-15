16-year-old boy fatally shot in the head at Northeast Baltimore apartment, police say

Baltimore police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside of a Northeast Baltimore apartment complex Monday morning, police said.
At approximately 9:24 a.m., officers responding to an apartment in the 4400 block of Moravia Ave. found a 16-year-old boy shot in the head.
The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead moments later.
Homicide detectives are investigating and are currently questioning a suspect, police said Monday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.