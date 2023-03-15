Student grazed by bullet near high school in East Baltimore, police say

A student at the REACH! Partnership School in East Baltimore was hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet near the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers were dispatched at 3:51 p.m. to a report of discharging on the 2500 block of Harford Road, near the city high school that borders Clifton Park, police said in a news release. There, they found a 16-year-old who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his body.

The teen is a student at REACH!, a public school operated by the nonprofit Civic Works, and was shot off campus, according to a city schools spokesperson. He was taken to a hospital.

Baltimore Police Northeast District shooting detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact them at 410-396-2444, or anonymously contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.