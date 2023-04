A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood in East Baltimore.

According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of North Belnord Avenue and found the girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported by medics to an area hospital.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.