14-year-old boy shot in South Baltimore, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in the South Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.
Authorities said the boy was found in the 1700 block of Ramsey St. suffering from his wounds around 9:10 p.m., before he was taken to the hospital.
In a separate incident early Wednesday morning, police said a 19-year-old man checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his bicep.
“The victim is in good condition,” police said in a news release.
Detectives believe he was shot in the 1200 block of Ward St.
Investigators asked anyone with information regarding either incident to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.