Officers were called at 1:56 p.m. to the 2200 block Pinewood Ave. where a gunman shot a teen in the right thigh, police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said. She said the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening and that he is a student at one of the schools housed at that facility. Achievement Academy, Success Academy, and Reginald F. Lewis High School, are all housed on the campus, which had previously been home to Northern High School.