A 19-year-old student was shot in the leg outside his high school campus in Northeast Baltimore Monday, a Baltimore Police spokeswoman said.
Officers were called at 1:56 p.m. to the 2200 block Pinewood Ave. where a gunman shot a teen in the right thigh, police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said. She said the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening and that he is a student at one of the schools housed at that facility. Achievement Academy, Success Academy, and Reginald F. Lewis High School, are all housed on the campus, which had previously been home to Northern High School.
Monroe said the student did not report to class Monday, but in the afternoon he drove up to the front of the school building and got out of the car he was driving. A masked gunman in dark clothes approached and opened fire, Monroe said.
The teen fled from the gunman and entered the school for safety. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Monroe said detectives believe the teen was targeted but have not yet determined a motive. She said detectives have not yet had a chance to interview him.
A city schools spokesperson said the facilities were briefly locked down on Monday as police investigated the shooting.
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this story.