After student shot after school, two more teenagers shot Wednesday night in Baltimore

Shortly after a Baltimore high school student was shot at Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School, two more teenagers in the city were injured in shootings Wednesday night.

According to Baltimore Police, officers found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in Baltimore’s Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood at the 1400 block of East Fayette Street around 11 p.m.

Later a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old male walked into a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wounds. A fourth shooting victim, a 23-year-old male, also visited a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his right foot. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The first victim from Wednesday afternoon, a 15-year-old girl and a freshman at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, was taken to a hospital after being shot. She remained in critical condition Thursday morning, police said.

No suspects have been identified, and the matter is still under investigation, according to police.