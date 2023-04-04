Advertisement
Crime

Two men fatally shot Monday evening in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Sun

Two men died Monday evening after being fatally shot in separate incidents Southeast Baltimore, hours after a triple shooting in the Central Park Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers patrolling the 2900 block of East Pratt Street in the Patterson Park neighborhood at about 9 p.m. found the wounded 18-year-old after hearing gunshots. The teen was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.

Earlier Monday evening, at about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Imla Street in the Bayview neighborhood and found a 21-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting took place nearby on the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue.

Those with information on either of the homicides are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, or anonymously contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A triple shooting in Northwest Baltimore injured three earlier Monday, police said.

Officers heard gunfire at about 5:33 p.m. while patrolling the area of Park Heights Avenue and Wylie Avenue. They followed a fleeing vehicle from the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue to a hospital, where officers found three unidentified males, who were “possibly teenagers,” suffering from gunshot wounds.

They are all in stable condition, police said.

Those with information are urged to contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.

