19-year-old from Columbia arrested on armed robbery, kidnapping and assault charges, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police arrested a 19-year-old from Columbia after he was wanted on six open warrants in Baltimore City for armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree assault, police said Wednesday.
Zayde Boyd, who was arrested in the 700 block of Cherry Hill Road in Cherry Hill in South Baltimore, was considered one of Baltimore City’s “Top Five most wanted” individuals. Boyd was also wanted on five open warrants on two surrounding police agencies, according to police.
Boyd is being held at Central Booking Intake Facility.