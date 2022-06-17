Baltimore Police: Howard County teen charged Thursday in Inner Harbor killing late last month

Baltimore police work at the scene of a double shooting at the Inner Harbor. Two 17 year olds were shot; one is deceased. May 28, 2022 (Barbara Taylor/Baltimore Sun Media)

Baltimore Police have arrested a 15-year-old in the double shooting at the Inner Harbor promenade on Memorial Day weekend that left one teen dead and another injured.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting of 17-year-old Neal Mack III on May 28. A 17-year-old girl was also shot but survived.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said previously that the shooting followed a confrontation, and that one or more suspects fired shots.

“It’s unknown whether either of the victims were intended targets,” Harrison said previously.

The shooting sparked outrage from residents and city leaders, and was among the latest incidents that unfolded as City Council members demanded answers from Baltimore Police officials on how they would address the city’s unrelenting violence.

“I am absolutely disgusted with the state of public safety in this city,” Councilman Eric Costello said at a budget hearing with police officials just days after the shooting. “The police department plays a role in that,” Costello said.

He and other council members drafted a letter demanding a short-term crime plan after calling the city’s recent violence “beyond comprehension.”

The city has counted more homicides this year with 159 as of Thursday, up from 150 at the same time last year. The pace of nonfatal shootings has slowed with 309 injured compared with 314 at the same time last year.

The Inner Harbor shooting occurred near the bustling amphitheater at the Inner Harbor, where crowds had gathered over the holiday weekend. Several witnesses described the brazenness of the attack.

“People hit the deck, some with young children, just hit the ground. Others were running,” one man said told The Baltimore Sun shortly after the shooting. He asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his safety.

The department announced the arrest Thursday night after members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested the teen at his home in Howard County earlier that day.

The teen is being held the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.