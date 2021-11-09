xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Police charge man with shooting a 22-year-old man to death in Curtis Bay last month

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 09, 2021 12:06 PM

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, accused by police in court documents of targeting and shooting to death a man who was seeing his ex-girlfriend.

The Baltimore Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Jaesiah Neal, 19, of Baltimore, was arrested on Oct. 15 in Timonium and has been charged with killing Tayshawn David, a 22-year-old found shot to death in the city’s Curtis Bay neighborhood.

Police say that officers found David suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while they were investigating a calls for a shooting inside a residence in the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue around 10:41 p.m. that day. Medics declared David dead at the scene.

According to charging documents, Neal said earlier in the day that he had planned to kill David, who was seeing Neal’s ex-girlfriend at the time.

The Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Neal, declined to comment through a spokeswoman.

