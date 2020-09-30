xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
1-year-old abducted Wednesday morning in Baltimore, police say

Ben Leonard
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 30, 2020 11:46 AM
Aiden Bently was taken from the 3800 block of Taylor Avenue.
Aiden Bently was taken from the 3800 block of Taylor Avenue. (Courtesy of Baltimore Police)

Baltimore Police are searching for 1-year-old Aiden Bently and a man suspected of abducting him from Northeast Baltimore’s Taylor Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said the suspect is Donovan Harper, 30, of Rosedale, an acquaintance of Bently’s mother. Bently was taken from the 3800 block of Taylor Ave. and is wearing gray pants and a onesie, police said in the release.

The suspect is 30 year-old Donovan Harper of Rosedale, Maryland, police say.
The suspect is 30 year-old Donovan Harper of Rosedale, Maryland, police say. (Courtesy of Baltimore Police)

Harper is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 170 pounds and is reported to be driving a 2001 black Honda CrossTour with Maryland license plate tag 5D98820, police said. Authorities are unsure in which direction he was headed.

Anyone with information about Bently or Harper’s location is urged to call 911.

