Mother of Taylor Hayes arrested at trial of daughter’s alleged killer

Shanika Robinson was arrested Tuesday on a warrant from Frederick County while attending trial in Baltimore for the man accused of murdering her 7-year-old daughter.
The girl, Taylor Hayes, was fatally shot last summer while riding in the backseat of a car. Someone took a shot through the trunk and hit her in the back.
On Tuesday, attorneys were picking a jury to try the 30-year-old alleged shooter, Keon Gray, in Baltimore Circuit Court. In the hallway outside the courtroom, sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor’s mother, said Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper.
Robinson, 27, did not return to the proceedings. She was held awaiting travel to Frederick, where she was wanted for violating her probation, according to online court records.
A judge issued a warrant for her on July 8. Her probation stemmed from a misdemeanor theft case in Frederick District Court. She pleaded guilty in January and received a suspended prison sentence and 18 months of probation, according to online court records. Her public defender was not listed.
Two weeks ago, she led a peace walk in her daughter’s memory and carried a purple banner with “#Justice4Taylor.”
Later Tuesday afternoon, attorneys finished picking the jury in the closely watched murder trial. Opening statements and the first witnesses are to come Wednesday morning.
Gray faces 32 counts including murder, illegally possessing a handgun and reckless endangerment. Taylor’s death in July 2018 struck yet another blow to a city gripped by gun violence. City leaders and police decried the killing of the little girl.
Mourners held a “Pizza Party for Peace” and wore white headbands, declaring themselves the “Taylor Gang.”