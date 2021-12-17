Two suspects charged in shooting of Baltimore Officer Holley; police say they also killed man later that morning

Baltimore Police have charged two suspects in the shooting of Officer Keona Holley, who remains on life support after being shot while sitting in her patrol car early Thursday morning, and say the men also carried out a killing an hour in a different part of the city.
No motive is known, but police said they pieced evidence together including security camera footage from the Curtis Bay area to identify the owner of a vehicle seen fleeing the area as Elliott M. Knox, 31.
Police said they developed additional information leading to the identification of a second suspect, Travon Show, 32, who is believed to have fired the shots.
Court records show Shaw has been free on his own recognizance while awaiting trial in Baltimore County for a March 2020 arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial date is set for March 2022. He had a previous conviction for armed robbery and assault, from a case in 2006, also in Baltimore County.
Holley, 39, joined the police department two years ago, and friends and family said she wanted to make a difference in her community. She was working an overtime shift in Curtis Bay but not responding to any calls at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when police said she was ambushed and shot multiple times.
A second killing was reported in the Yale Heights neighborhood about an hour later, and police believe evidence connects the suspects to that killing as well. Police identified the victim in that case as Justin Johnson.
Knox previously was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three separate armed robberies in Baltimore County in 2006. He was 16 years old at the time, and electronic court records indicate he was recommended for a youthful offender program.
While incarcerated, he sued the state and several corrections officers alleging he was assaulted at North Branch Correctional Institution. Records reflect the case was settled, though the terms were unclear.
This story will be updated.