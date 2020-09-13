At least 45 shot, leaving 11 of them dead in Baltimore during week of surging violence

As violence fluctuated this summer in Baltimore, the recent week in September left at least 45 people shot throughout the city — 11 of them dead since Sunday, according to Baltimore police data.
Baltimore police confirmed on Sunday that from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 34 people were injured in shootings and 11 others were killed. But the week had already started off rough, coming off of a violent Labor Day weekend after 12 people had been shot, two others being killed and one person who was fatally stabbed. The latest shooting occurred overnight, around 12:24 a.m. in 700 block of N. Montford Ave., where a 20-year-old was struck in the back.
On Friday, the hearts of local elected officials and community members of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood were shattered following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in their community just about 15 minutes before noon.
Mark Washington, executive director of the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Community Corporation, said community is also “a part of the failure” that led to the murder of the boy in their community.
After the boy’s killing, Washington penned a letter to the police major in the district and other elected officials of the area, saying the community needs to do more to prevent these types of situations from continuing to plague areas looking to rebuild in Baltimore City.
“We as a community should be doing so much more to offset those types of actions," Washington said. "While none of us directly pulled the trigger that took the life of the 14-year-old, we certainly are responsible for the conditions that allowed that to happen. Those lost lives cannot and must not be in vain.”
Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke said the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood has been working hard to pull itself together, but when young people in the community die it makes addressing local problems throughout the city even more difficult.
“I don’t know who this young man is but he should be a part of a neighborhood. We should know about him," Clarke said. "Our children and young people need to be known for who they are and their families and what a tragedy it is for those families when they die so young.”
The boy, who has not been identified by police, was shot and killed while in the 2600 block of Polk St. around 11:46 a.m. Friday. About a half-hour later, a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Talbotts St.
Infants, teenagers and young children have now become recent victims of violence in the city. Clarke says the city needs to find solutions to deterring much of the ongoing violence.
In 2020 thus far, Baltimore has seen a total of 233 homicides, just shy of the 242 recorded in the same time frame last year.
Early Saturday, 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach in the area of Cold Spring Lane at the Jones Falls Expressway around 12:04 a.m. and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Then about an half an hour later, a 30-year-old woman was injured and another man, unidentified, ended up dying from his injuries in the 1700 block of W. North Ave. in the city’s Penn North neighborhood.
Later, at 6:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace in Northeast Baltimore near the Belair-Edison neighborhood for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived to the scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman died from her injuries, police said.
In late August, shootings in Baltimore had seemed to slow down. Starting Aug. 30, the week before, 13 people had been shot in the city and another woman, 20-year-old Kaylah Wade, was stabbed to death in North Baltimore while two other women were injured.
Eight of those people were homicide victims.
“We are at a very dangerous crossroads and we have got to do something for our young people to engage them in activities that are not crime related. And also, so families are not at so much stress that they cannot help our young people adequately where they cant help themselves,” Clarke said.
“We just need to be closer together where we protect our children better than we are right now.”