A 32-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in O’Donnell Heights in Southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police wrote on Facebook on Sunday night.
Southeast District officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 6100 block of Boston St. at approximately 4:15 p.m. They located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where, police wrote, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives are investigating but don’t have suspect information or a motive, police wrote.
Anyone with information about this incident should call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Earlier in the afternoon, at approximately 2 p.m., Southern District officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just walked in, police wrote.
Upon arrival, officers located a 34 year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his left hand and another gunshot wound to his left ankle.
The victim told officers that he shot himself but refused to give officers any more information and became very uncooperative with officers, police wrote.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.