Baltimore Police: Man killed in Arlington neighborhood shooting, another shot in Carrollton Ridge

Baltimore Police said a man was fatally shot in Arlington on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Cuthbert and Belvedere avenues just before 3 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived in the Northwest Baltimore neighborhood, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Litchfield Ave.
The man was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
About 2½ hours earlier police were summoned to Southwest Baltimore for a shooting.
Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Wilkens Ave. around 12:25 p.m. when officers heard gunfire in the area.
When officers arrived in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, they found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Police did not provide his condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.