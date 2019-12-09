Two people were shot about 15 minutes apart Sunday night and one of them died, Baltimore Police wrote in an email shortly after 11 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., Southwest District officers were called to the 1900 block of Griffis Ave. in Morrell Park for a report of a shooting, police said. They located a shooting victim, who was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives from the homicide unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824.
At 9:15 p.m., Central District officers were called to the 2600 block of Madison Ave. in Reservoir Hill for a report of a shooting, police said. Officers found an 18-year old man with at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.