Baltimore Police investigate two shootings, fatal vehicle fire Sunday evening

A Baltimore Police Department forensic officer collects evidence at a shooting scene in the 3400 block of Mannasota Avenue on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Within a few hours Sunday evening, Baltimore Police responded to two shootings and a car crash that left the vehicle engulfed in flames and killed the driver.

The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Preston Street near Collington Square Park in East Baltimore. Officials said an Eastern District officer was patrolling in the area when they saw smoke and located the fire scene.

Advertisement

The vehicle was engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to police. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the driver and determine what caused the crash. Anyone with additional relevant information about the incident may contact the department’s crash investigators at 410-396-2606.

Advertisement

A Baltimore Police officer collects evidence. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

About two hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Mannasota Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. An unidentified male victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, and homicide investigators were called to take over the investigation due to the extent of his injuries, officials said. Neighbors reported hearing one shot and said the victim looked young, perhaps a teenager.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Just before 6 p.m., another shooting was reported in the Southeast District. Police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said. He was shot in the 3500 block of East Lombard Street in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood north of Highlandtown.

Police said the victim in that case was transported to the hospital and expected to survive his injuries.

Baltimore Police officers comb the scene. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District detectives, at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to submit anonymous tips can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.