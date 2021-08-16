Six people injured, two fatally, in shootings across Baltimore on Sunday, police say

Six people were injured, two fatally, in shootings across Baltimore on Sunday, police said.
Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of W. Belvedere Ave. just before 9:40 p.m. for a shooting in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers said they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the Woodmere neighborhood. The man was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.
Police were also called to West Baltimore for a ShotSpotter alert and found a 36-year-old man in the 2600 block of Woodbrook Ave. suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee.
The man was transported from the Penn North neighborhood to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose his condition.
Police said they were called to the 2100 block of W. Patapsco Ave. just before 8 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived in the Lakeland neighborhood, police said, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown. Detectives said he was shot after an argument.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, police said.
Shortly before the South Baltimore shooting, officers were in the 2000 block of W. Baltimore St. when they heard gunfire.
Officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and a 42-year-old woman who was struck in the arm by a projectile in the Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood.
Medical personnel from Grace Medical Center came outside and helped render aid to the victims. The 20-year-old died at the scene.
Just after 3 p.m., Central District officers were sent to the 400 block of Oxford Court to investigate a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. She was transported from the Madison Park neighborhood to an area hospital, but police did not disclose her condition.